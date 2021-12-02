Letter: National Pride

By the time Spiro T Agnew resigned as Vice President of the United States in October of 1973. I had no respect for the man because he had disgraced the second highest office in this country. I am 90 years old and clearly remember the days leading up to the resignation and it was evident he would have to resign or be impeached.
Shortly before resigning, Agnew, with an entourage came to the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI where I was the controller. From the Executive Offices overlooking the lobby and the Jefferson Street entrance, I saw the Vice President of the United States enter the hotel, not the crooked Agnew and I felt a sense of pride.
When I see Donald Trump I do not get that swell of pride. What I hear and see are the words and acts of a Mafioso.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
