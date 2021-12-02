 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: National Pride
View Comments

Letter: National Pride

  • Comments

By the time Spiro T Agnew resigned as Vice President of the United States in October of 1973. I had no respect for the man because he had disgraced the second highest office in this country. I am 90 years old and clearly remember the days leading up to the resignation and it was evident he would have to resign or be impeached.

Shortly before resigning, Agnew, with an entourage came to the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI where I was the controller. From the Executive Offices overlooking the lobby and the Jefferson Street entrance, I saw the Vice President of the United States enter the hotel, not the crooked Agnew and I felt a sense of pride.

When I see Donald Trump I do not get that swell of pride. What I hear and see are the words and acts of a Mafioso.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News