Letter: National Problems
Letter: National Problems

Yesterday's Star identified an upcoming problem for all of us. "Cyber Attacks". I'm adding that to my list including Global Warming. Pandemic, Racism, Border Issues, the Economy, Abortion, Nuclear Arms and so on and so on. Each one is vital, worthy of thought and ultimate action. I wish I had the time to devote to all of these but I am daily busy worrying about my bills and family problems. Perhaps someone else has the time to closely examine each of these matters deeply affecting us. Sorry, but I cannot. Problems and crises daily erupt and many, for me, must continue on to their ultimate conclusions. I truly believe that most of these matters will be a part of our lives whether we condemn them or not. I just don't have the time to worry about all of these terrible issues. Perhaps your life allows you to so so.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

