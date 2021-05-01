Letter: National unity

This year is the 20th anniversary of the shocking tragedy of 9/11/2001, the largest attack on our country in history. Suicide terrorists crashed airliners into the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania Nearly 3,000 people died, some 25,000 were injured. Property damage was in the billions.
Outraged Americans reacted with pride, patriotism, gratitude, commitment, solidarity and resolve--the greatest display of national unity since World War II.
Heroes were honored. Bravery celebrated. Flags flown. Fire, police, emergency units, even volunteers, were cited for their courageous acts. First responders enjoyed widespread respect and support.
Today, it's very different. Street riots. Citizens attacked. Freedoms threatened. Fence around the capital. Elections questioned. Radical politics.
Banana republic? It's still America, even though actions like defunding the police are taking place.
Some think the worst is yet to come for our country, once hailed as the shining light of freedom and civility. If that is true, God help us.
Jim Crumpacker
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.