Letter: National Voter Registration Day: Big Strides for Youth Voters!

Quick! Can you guess what age group has the historically lowest voter turnout rates? If you guessed the younger population, you are exactly right! Young people seem to be underrepresented in democracy, which is why it is essential for everyone to double, triple, and quadruple check that they indeed registered before the deadline for Arizona on October 5th, 2020. On National Voter Registration Day (9/22/2020), students all over the country were able to register hundreds of people to vote for this election year! The New Voters Project is a hard-working non-partisan group making strides this year to get the youth out to vote. What are you waiting for? Use arizonastudentvote.org to register right here, right now, and see history be made.
Your vote is your voice. Stop, drop, roll, and register to vote!
Bita Mosallai
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
