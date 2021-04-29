 Skip to main content
Letter: national
Letter: national

I knew it was just a matter of time before someone in Congress would have us, I mean the USA, revert to a period in mankind's development from the pseudo civilization of northern Europe's very early Middle Ages. History books refer to these centuries as a period of the emergence of the Anglo-Saxons. That took place, more or less, 1400 years ago. Congress woman Greene wants the establishment of an Anglo Saxon Caucus....in Congress no less. Why not shoot for the Garden of Edan prior to the expulsion.

I thank the Tooth Fairy every day for giving me a minimal of intelligence.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

