Letter: National

I hope you are aware that Trump, two years ago, reduced funding to the CDC and other health essential agencies such as the EPA and the FDA for which compliance and enforcement actions have plummeted. These are the agencies that have been in place for many years to protect the health of Americans. They do require funding so that they can do their work. I realize bureaucracies are notoriously inefficient but this citizen is willing to allocate a healthy portion of my federal taxes to keep myself and my progeny healthy. The only "swamp" these agencies are in is is the virus and bacterial swamp that claim lives.
Oh!, you like your Medicare and Federal Highways so you are healthy enough to drive on safe highways to drive to see your children? Your grandchildren?
As you all know, that was all among the re-election decisions for Trump. "Drain the swamp" he promised.
Don't go down the drain.
Gordon Macdonald
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.