Letter: Native Americans and pandemics

When COVID-19 cases grew to the ironic number of 1.492 million in the US, I realized there is in our country a large but ignored population of experts on coping with the aftermath of pandemics—Native Americans. These nations still bear the scars of their 500-year history of horrific virulence, because the trauma of widespread illness and death can remain in body and mind for generations.
As divisiveness over the COVID-19 threatens to overcome our society we need to ask, how did Native Americans survive novel European-born pandemics without surrendering their sense of community? Each agonizing day we hear experts and leaders debate and politicize the fight against COVID-19 and the economic blow it has dealt us. Yet, we don’t hear much about rebuilding community, spirit, and trust in one another. Perhaps it is time to tap into Native Americans’ enormous body of knowledge about cultural resilience and social recovery to help us chart a way out of coronavirus malaise.
Maria Nieves Zedeño
Midtown
