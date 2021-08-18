 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "NATO must return to Afghanistan"
View Comments

Letter: "NATO must return to Afghanistan"

  • Comments

Everyone is obviously dismayed over the lack of resolution following a 20-year NATO military mission to train and support Afghan troops in fending off the Taliban’s brutality against Afghan citizens. Clearly, however, the abrupt withdrawal of NATO troops has gravely exacerbated an intolerable situation.

An August 10 AP article reports that the Taliban wasted no time in turning their guns on Afghans and has been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials. Immediate UN response was limited to a warning that a Taliban military takeover would not be recognized. In reality, Taliban leaders could care less whether the UN recognizes their brutal oppression of Afghan citizens.

To restore a semblance of decency and order, President Biden must call upon both our Department of Defense and NATO to immediately return their troops to Afghanistan to bring the Taliban under control and prevent massive slaughter of innocent citizens.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News