Letter: "NATO must return to Afghanistan"

Everyone is obviously dismayed over the lack of resolution following a 20-year NATO military mission to train and support Afghan troops in fending off the Taliban’s brutality against Afghan citizens. Clearly, however, the abrupt withdrawal of NATO troops has gravely exacerbated an intolerable situation.
An August 10 AP article reports that the Taliban wasted no time in turning their guns on Afghans and has been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials. Immediate UN response was limited to a warning that a Taliban military takeover would not be recognized. In reality, Taliban leaders could care less whether the UN recognizes their brutal oppression of Afghan citizens.
To restore a semblance of decency and order, President Biden must call upon both our Department of Defense and NATO to immediately return their troops to Afghanistan to bring the Taliban under control and prevent massive slaughter of innocent citizens.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
