Letter: Natural Covid immunity benefits only the young and healthy

Re: the Oct. 17 article "Let natural immunity serve as proof."
Renee Schafer Horton spent a few hundred words on the glories of "natural immunity" from Covid-19 as opposed to the move to give everyone the "too-new vaccine." It's all well and good to talk about the benefits of natural immunity, that is immunity due to having caught Covid-19 and survived. But what about the 700,000 plus Americans for whom natural immunity failed because they died? What about the hundreds of thousands who will not die or be hospitalized because Americans got the shot? Horton blithely glorifies this concept without a consideration for all who died or, due to age or serious medical conditions lived in fear of this coronavirus.
Jeffrey St. Clair
North side
