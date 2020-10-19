 Skip to main content
Letter: Nature's Warning
Letter: Nature's Warning

Cataclysmic fires in the west, record setting heat and drought; record breaking storms and floods in the east; a pandemic causing over 200K deaths; a President and senior advisers felled by a virus they first denied, then mismanaged and ignored.

This is the United States in 2020.

Nature, itself, is warning us…time to change our priorities.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

