Letter: Nature's Warning

Cataclysmic fires in the west, record setting heat and drought; record breaking storms and floods in the east; a pandemic causing over 200K deaths; a President and senior advisers felled by a virus they first denied, then mismanaged and ignored.
This is the United States in 2020.
Nature, itself, is warning us…time to change our priorities.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
