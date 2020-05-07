Letter: Navajo Nation is our Ground Zero
Letter: Navajo Nation is our Ground Zero

Indigenous people, throughout the world, are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has more cases of coronavirus than New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. The New Mexico Governor sent a call for help to the federal government early on. The three northernmost counties in Arizona have recorded an alarming rate of cases relative to population and compared to Maricopa, Pima counties. Once again, the people with the least amount of resources are suffering the greatest. This is in America; these are the first Americans. The President will be in Arizona today. In a compassionate world with a compassionate leader, this president would, at minimum, acknowledge the tragedy unfolding in our state and, at maximum, visit with tribal leaders; an empathetic response and plan for immediate aid would be developed. But, this would be out of character for our current administration. So, it is up to local governments, faith-based organizations, and ordinary citizens to find ways to provide support. Please do so. It is only right and just.

Barbara Conlogue

Hereford

