Letter: "Navy fires Captain, says he created virus panic"

Re: the April 3 article "Navy fires captain, says he created virus panic."
Based on reading this article, I have a few comments:
1. I think that Captain Brett Crozier should be reinstated and commended for making the safety of his crew a priority over his personal career.
2. I think that the Navy Secretary of State should be fired for "showing extremely poor judgment" for making his vain impression of himself and the Navy a priority over the lives of our servicemen. God help our Navy personnel if this insecure and incompetent man is still in charge in a wartime situation.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
