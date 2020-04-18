Letter: "Navy fires Captain, says he created virus panic"
View Comments

Letter: "Navy fires Captain, says he created virus panic"

Re: the April 3 article "Navy fires captain, says he created virus panic."

Based on reading this article, I have a few comments:

1. I think that Captain Brett Crozier should be reinstated and commended for making the safety of his crew a priority over his personal career.

2. I think that the Navy Secretary of State should be fired for "showing extremely poor judgment" for making his vain impression of himself and the Navy a priority over the lives of our servicemen. God help our Navy personnel if this insecure and incompetent man is still in charge in a wartime situation.

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News