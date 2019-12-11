I am very troubled by something that has happened recently. In accordance with the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) a Navy Seal was in the middle of a Courts Martial when the President pardoned him. I thought the President could pardon only AFTER a sentencing.
Every military member is also subject to the Geneva Convention; that was the reason for the Navy Seal's Courts Martial. In pardoning the Navy Seal for his violation of the Convention, is the President now ignoring it? Or is he just unaware that it exists?
Art Myers
Southeast side
