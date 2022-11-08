Letter: Nazi comparisons

I grow weary of the claims of Hitler and Nazi threats from the republicans. Did the republicans close and keep closed the schools and small businesses? Did the republicans mandate shots of a marginally effective "vaccine" in order to keep their government jobs? Did the republicans censor news stories like Hunter’s laptop and the Steele dossier? Did the republicans force “woke” theories like CRT and Gender dysphoria on young children? So let’s stop blaming the republicans for everything the progressive leftists democrats have done.