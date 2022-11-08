 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nazi comparisons

  • Comments

I grow weary of the claims of Hitler and Nazi threats from the republicans. Did the republicans close and keep closed the schools and small businesses? Did the republicans mandate shots of a marginally effective "vaccine" in order to keep their government jobs? Did the republicans censor news stories like Hunter’s laptop and the Steele dossier? Did the republicans force “woke” theories like CRT and Gender dysphoria on young children? So let’s stop blaming the republicans for everything the progressive leftists democrats have done.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the …

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News