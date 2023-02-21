I am watching the NBA All-Star game and it is becoming evident to me that this is not a competition but an exhibition. It’s more entertainment than competition. Nobody plays defense. Defensive players stand by and watch the other team take their shots. It’s, “Let’s go out there, have a good time, and not really try too hard, because we might get injured or something.” “Oh, you want to score? Go ahead,I don’t care, just return the favor when I’m shooting.” The final score is 184 to 175, don’t know, don’t care, who won, and, in my opinion, neitydo the players. This game is meaningless, as are any awards bestowed to players.