Letter: NBA reopening

I think the NBA should open immediately under the following conditions:
For the tipoff, each center would stand 6 feet from the referee, using a tennis racket to reach the ball if necessary.
Potential rebounders would have to remain within socially distanced circles, painted on the court, waiting hopefully for the ball to come to them.
On-ball guarding would have to maintain a 6-foot distance.
Rather than a turnover or free throws, the penalty for a charging or blocking foul would be a 14-day quarantine.
Let the games begin!
Kit McIlroy
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!