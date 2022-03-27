Letter: NCAA penalties are NOT justice

Re: the March 21 article "Suspension may follow Miller to Xavier."
Sean Miller is back coaching Xavier escaping consequences for violating NCAA rules while at Arizona. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona's current players and the fans face NCAA sanctions for what happened under Miller's coaching mistakes. That is cruel and unusual punishment NOT justice. I hope the oppressive NCAA is sued to halt penalizing innocents for others' crimes. Those who violate NCAA rules should be penalized no matter where they are, including the pros.
Ricardo Small
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.