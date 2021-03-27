Letter: NCAA players kneeling during the national anthem

Sometimes it’s the little things you read in the paper that depict a society heading off the rails. A short NCAA Tournament note about players kneeling during the National Anthem made that point. The protest was not what you would have expected: Black Live Matter, social injustice, racism, man’s inhumanity to man, etc. Not even close. It was to point to the evil NCAA failure to compensate athletes for use of their names, images, and likeness. Maybe a legitimate issue but hardly a reason to disrespect the flag.
When I was a college athlete at the University of Wisconsin the Vietnam War protests were at its height. I had to change classrooms because the building was blown up and dodging tear gas and angry mobs was a daily occurrence .Not once during that time was any consideration given to kneeling during the anthem. I feel sorry for the current generations that trivialize the greatness of this country. As they get older, maybe they will get wiser.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
