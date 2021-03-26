 Skip to main content
Letter: NCAA tips its hand
Letter: NCAA tips its hand

NCAA decision makers probably never intended to reveal their differential views of men’s and women’s college basketball. But, here you have it, at March Madness venues in Indianapolis and San Antonio. The men are revered, the women are an afterthought. Workout facilities, food, and even coronavirus-testing methods provided to male and female players differ in meaningful ways.

This is not an accident. This is not equity, but rather overt sexism, on a national stage and in full view of the public. It’s shameful and unacceptable.

Apparently, Title IX has not been sufficient to change the NCAA’s underlying bias in favor of men’s sports.

Linda Restifo

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

