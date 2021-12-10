Letter: Need More Government Spending?

While our erstwhile leaders are telling us we need more federal spending to improve our lives, I just received letters from the Social Security Admin. detailing how much of our meager “benefit” they feel privileged to take back due to their own mismanagement. Granted the monthly benefit increased by 7.2% but the Medicare deduction was increased by 170% yielding a net monthly reduction of 16%. My wife’s reduction was 119%.
The government calls it a benefit, I call it helping themselves to monies taken from my paycheck, entrusted to a fund, for payment when I aged out of the work force. Now they want to spend an additional $2T+ when SSA and Medicare are going to run out of money soon, while helping themselves to monies we paid in over the past years? I plan on making it, but God help our children.
Don Flood
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.