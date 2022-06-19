Letter: Need to Carry a Gun

The letter writer suggests how Democrats caused record gun sales. She ends her letter about how great it was that a woman in West Virginia shot and killed a convicted felon with an AR rifle with her legally carried handgun. Why would she need to carry a firearm to a graduation party? I am not sure that this one instance is a good argument for allowing hundreds of children to be slaughtered for the freedom to carry a weapon of war. If AR rifles were not available in this country, there would not have been a need for any gun fire at this graduation party. Why are we the only industrial country that allows AR rifles to be sold on the open market? We have hundreds more gun deaths in this country than anywhere else in world. Why? Because we allow war weapons to be sold and carried. There should be no need to carry a weapon meant for killing to a graduation party or anywhere else in our country.