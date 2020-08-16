Letter: Need to Protect the Postal Servicde

The US Postal Service is not a business that should be expected to support itself. It is an essential government service specifically provided for in the Constitution to provide prompt, reliable, affordable, universal mail service. It has served us well for 233 years. We rely on it to send and receive needed items and information, and to conduct our business. Now, as we cope with an out-of-control pandemic, we need our Postal Service more than ever to deliver our ballots securely and on time in this critically important election.
Yet, Trump’s crony appointed to run the Postal Service is busy undermining that very ability, while Republican senators block the congressional effort to provide the funds needed to do its job well during the pandemic. Every thinking American should be frightened and absolutely outraged.
Michael Dues
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
