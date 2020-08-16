You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Need to Protect the Postal Servicde
View Comments

Letter: Need to Protect the Postal Servicde

The US Postal Service is not a business that should be expected to support itself. It is an essential government service specifically provided for in the Constitution to provide prompt, reliable, affordable, universal mail service. It has served us well for 233 years. We rely on it to send and receive needed items and information, and to conduct our business. Now, as we cope with an out-of-control pandemic, we need our Postal Service more than ever to deliver our ballots securely and on time in this critically important election.

Yet, Trump’s crony appointed to run the Postal Service is busy undermining that very ability, while Republican senators block the congressional effort to provide the funds needed to do its job well during the pandemic. Every thinking American should be frightened and absolutely outraged.

Michael Dues

Michael Dues

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News