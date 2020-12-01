Letter: Netanyahu and Democratic Support

Samuel Freedman's op-ed "Embracing Trump Painted Netanyahu Into A Partisan Corner" is a bizarre misreading of American Jewish attitudes and of Democratic political support for Israel. Something on the order of 70% of Jews voted for Biden, pretty much the historical support for Democrats. Count me in this category. According to a survey by the Ruderman Family Foundation, some 80% of Jews support Israel even though many would be critical of some Israeli policies or politicians. Count me in here too. Mainstream Jewish organizations and individuals are overwhelmingly supportive of the Abraham Accords as a pathway to peace between Israel and its neighbors. Biden, Schumer and Pelosi are among the Democratic leadership who support this effort and will likely continue to do so despite any bad feelings toward Netanyahu.
Ron Bechky SaddleBrooke
Ron Bechky
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!