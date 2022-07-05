 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Never again?

  • Comments

We all owe rusty bowers and the others who stood up to trump's tyranny a debt of gratitude, but unless and until speaker bowers and the republican party take their respective heads out of their respective behinds, the jan. 6 insurrection will not be a "never again" event; it will be a mere prelude to what's to come. Bowers and the others need to stop patting themselves on the back and start figuring out how to return their party to some semblance of sanity. Otherwise their oaths and duties to our Constitution will not only be constantly challenged; next time it may not.save us.

Larry Fleischman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News