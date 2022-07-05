Letter: Never again?

We all owe rusty bowers and the others who stood up to trump's tyranny a debt of gratitude, but unless and until speaker bowers and the republican party take their respective heads out of their respective behinds, the jan. 6 insurrection will not be a "never again" event; it will be a mere prelude to what's to come. Bowers and the others need to stop patting themselves on the back and start figuring out how to return their party to some semblance of sanity. Otherwise their oaths and duties to our Constitution will not only be constantly challenged; next time it may not.save us.