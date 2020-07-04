Letter: Never before, never again!

Never before.... has our great nation had its President: seek to divide the nation versus seek unity; dismantle the checks and balances that guard the rule of law to provide himself more autonomy and power; have more concern about his ratings than the health and well-being of its citizens; abuse his executive powers using the military to tear gas protesters so he could have a photo opportunity using the Holy Bible as a prop; use social media to frequently and knowingly spread lies and misinformation; act like a bullying child being a horrible role model for its citizens and their children; act like a dictator demanding extreme loyalty and use intimidation, threats and reprisals; that disregards experts for his own shallow intellect
Never again can we allow a person with this type of character become President of the United States.
I am a life-long Republican who has become a Republican Voter Against Trump.
Roger Storey
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
