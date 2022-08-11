 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Never "Befores"

I read the Trump statement after the Maro-Lago FBI raid. Trump whimpered that this has never happened to a President of the United States before to gain sympathy for his supposed persecution. He forgot to note the other "never befores" we have been subject to during his reign.

We have never before had a President who:

Consistently lies, ignores the rule of law, disparages the other parts of government, destroys confidential documents, denies science and medicine, tears down democracy at home and abroad, enriches himself and family using his office, stands up for white supremacists and hires them for his team, and gleefully removes the rights of women and minorities. Not sorry!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

