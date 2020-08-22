Letter: Never Biden

Bernie's Hard-Core Supporters, here are other ways of saying "Never Biden"...."Trump:, 2nd best choice after Sanders”, "Rule of Law: optional", "Democracy: expendable", "Supreme Court: inconsequential", "Autocracy: why not?", "Civil Rights: a humbug", "Constitution, what’s that?", "Fair Elections, who needs them anyway?","Dreamers/Aliens Mass Deportations: no skin off my nose"
You'd think people would have learned a lesson from 2016. Would the progressive agenda really be worse today if Clinton was in the White House? Motivations of the “Never Biden” crowd are bruised egos and not the long-term welfare of this nation. What hope would you have of implementing a progressive agenda after four more years of Trump after he's has had time to install Barr look-alikes in all senior position of government, law-enforcement, judiciary, and military? Fair elections in 2024???? Dream on.
Frank Ribeiro
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!