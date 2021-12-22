Letter: Never cease to be astonished at the power of …
- Richard Govern, Foothills
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
GOP sends its members to die
As the world endures more than a year and a half of the worst pandemic in over a hundred years it seems the Republican party is now a death cu…
Re: the Dec. 16 article "Departures should concern Fox News viewers.'
A senior friend noted that rearranging letters of the new Covid variant Omicron produces
President Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” should be called the “Build Back Bankrupt America Act.”
It is time for Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar to resign from Congress.
On November 9, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared a State of Emergency due to the border being overrun with illegal entrants. Over a five day p…
for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …
Letters to the Editor: Dec. 20: abortions and guns, jailing people who reject subpoenas, Biggs and Gosar need to go
- Updated
An appreciationof newsprint
Comments may be used in print.