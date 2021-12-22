 Skip to main content
Letter: Never cease to be astonished at the power of …
Absolutely amazing is the power of crocodile tears, the got Brett Kavanaugh a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and they allowed a seventeen year old domestic terrorist to kill two people with no consequences.

Richard Govern

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

