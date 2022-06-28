 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Never forget Newt Gingrich’s destruction of democracy

Polls say 34 to 38 percent of voters support the ideas of the Radical Party, while only 33 percent believe the past seat-taker was a good president, and 67 percent do NOT.

Why do I, and many others (even members of the Party of NO), understand what harm that one-term president-non Grata has singlehandedly done to the country's politics, health, economy and unity? Because those in the 33 percent group are louder and carry bigger weapons? Because that group refuses to believe in a government that Newt Gingrich lay his ax upon the tree of democracy? Because they understand that the Radical Party cannot exist in a well-educated society? Because the more Christian babies born, the greater the opportunities for his party numbers?

Perhaps it's because he did not believe in compromise or negotiations.

Gingrich laid the groundwork for the build-up of fascism and yet another non-majority election of an authoritarian president.

Why are we worried Radicals will take over Congress?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

