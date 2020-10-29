Letter: Never Forget

Don’t forget that the Trump Administration took babies out of the arms of their mothers. They then had such callous disregard for these children and mothers that they didn’t bother to keep track of where they sent them or which babies belonged to which mothers. Still today, years later, some mothers and children have not been reunited. This despite a court order demanding these families be reunited. The ACLU puts the number of children still not reunited at 120 as of this October. Please imagine for just a moment the anguish and pain of not knowing where your baby is; of not knowing if they’re alive or well. When you vote, ask yourself, “is that who I am?”.
Robert MacKay
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!