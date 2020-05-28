Letter: Never Trumpers
Letter: Never Trumpers

Our President often calls people who criticize him as "Never Trumpers." I would agree this is unfair and short-sighted and have a simple formula for us to become his biggest fans; stop lying, calling people names, and bragging about yourself; admit your mistakes, share your toys with the less-fortunate; and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This is what we teach our children in kindergarten and what most of us look for in a national leader.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

