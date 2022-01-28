Letter: NEVERTHELESS

As an octogenarian, I am totally confused by my Governments instructions concerning the virus…
NEVERTHELESS
Maybe I'm right and maybe I'm wrong,
And maybe this is not the right song,
But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.
Now maybe I'll win and maybe I'll lose,
No matter the party which ever I choose,
But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.
Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I'm taking,
My decisions are wrong no matter the one I am making.
Maybe I'll live a life of regret,
And maybe I'll vote, that you can bet,
But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.
Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I'm taking
Not wearing a mask, disobeying the rules you are making.
Maybe I'll live a life of remorse,
And maybe I'll back the wrong political horse,