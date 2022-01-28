 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: NEVERTHELESS
View Comments

Letter: NEVERTHELESS

  • Comments

As an octogenarian, I am totally confused by my Governments instructions concerning the virus…

NEVERTHELESS

Maybe I'm right and maybe I'm wrong,

And maybe this is not the right song,

But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.

Now maybe I'll win and maybe I'll lose,

No matter the party which ever I choose,

But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.

Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I'm taking,

My decisions are wrong no matter the one I am making.

Maybe I'll live a life of regret,

And maybe I'll vote, that you can bet,

But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.

Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I'm taking

Not wearing a mask, disobeying the rules you are making.

Maybe I'll live a life of remorse,

And maybe I'll back the wrong political horse,

But nevertheless, I'm confused by you.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News