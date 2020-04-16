Letter: Neville Chamberlain reincarnated
Letter: Neville Chamberlain reincarnated

Once again Fareed Zakaria, globalist extraordinaire promoting a “can’t we all just get along.” Suggesting that we could get together with China and resolve future pandemics. Isn’t it enough that China’s lies and influence over the WHO has probably cost More lives than D-Day. Isn’t it enough that they are withholding aid from France while negotiating for Huawei product. (Our government believes Huawei has a back door in their system that allows China to spy). I’ll repeat the words or Ronald Reagan “Trust but verify.” We’ve already seen what the First Neville Chamberlain’s approach did, let’s not repeat history.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

