Letter: New America

Ref. Keith Ambs opinion of Jan 21:
Keith Ambs suggested that because there is such a difference in philosophy between red and blue states that the red states should form a new country. If this suggestion is not tongue in cheek it could be reinterpreted as sedition. The last tome states tried to leave the Union it led to the civil war.
A more reasonable solution would be to go to the Supreme Court. The tenth amendment states thatall power NOT given to the federal government is reserved to the states.
I believe that if you look at a majority of laws the federal government has overreached theur autority.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.