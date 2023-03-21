Re: the Feb. 2 letter "EV's and fuel tax for road."

The author argues that by making it more expensive to use fossil fuels Biden himself is responsible for harming lives (literally, "life saving fossil fuels") and America's prosperity ("people striving for a prosperous future".)

Biden is not responsible for the climate catastrophes occurring almost daily throughout the world. Humans have been on a fossil fuel roll since the Industrial Revolution and our economy is built on it. There is no easy way to wean ourselves off the need for fossil fuels. They will be instrumental in building the infrastructure for a renewable energy future.

I'm told time and time again by those who write about climate that people just don't want to hear about it so never talk about climate, talk about their impacted lifestyles--hunting/worse; skiing/worse; recreation everywhere and anywhere/worse; food prices/higher; immigration from climate displacement/exponentially greater.

But somewhere, someplace, somehow change is gonna come or the author's idea of a fossil fuel laden prosperity will make that prosperous life not one worth living.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley