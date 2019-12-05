Re: the Nov. 30 letter "Let's kick clean energy into high gear."
I agree with the letter pointing out the gains of moving away from fossil fuels and towards an economy powered by clean sources of energy. Coolidge’s Nikola Corp, claims $14 billion in orders for its fuel cell trucks. On Dec 3, the Star reported on a billion-dollar investment into Lucid Motors just up the road in Casa Grande.
With transportation the largest source of climate-damaging greenhouse emissions, this news matters. In southern Arizona, a grid-charged electric car has the same carbon footprint as a gas-powered auto that gets 62 miles per gallon! And when charged with renewables or nuclear, there are NO emissions.
Solar energy could be another valuable source of revenue for our state. We need Senators McSally and Sinema to support legislation like HR 768 to help push us away from fossil fuels to a healthier, more prosperous future.
Amy Phillips
Foothills
