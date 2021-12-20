 Skip to main content
Letter: New Congressional Budget Office projects BBB to add $3T to deficit
A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report released on Friday, 12/11, projected Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) plan would increase the federal deficit by $3 trillion over ten years. Senator Linsey Graham (R-SC) had requested the CBO analysis based on projections that the freebie social government programs contained in the legislation like extending the child credit of about $3,000, free pre-school, subsidized child care, etc. contained in BBB would not "sunset." The CBO had previously scored the Democrat House of Representative's bill at $1.7 trillion, based on these programs ending within a few years. Democrats will likely try to continue these programs before they expire and will call Republicans heartless and anti-family if opposing extending them. Democrats know that once people get hooked on government social programs, it is difficult to wean them off. The new CBO report of BBB is a more realistic cost analysis then the disingenuous House Democrats' version. A new report shows we are at a 39 year high inflation rate.

Darrin Styles

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

