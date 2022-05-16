 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New generations, never taught history-doomed to repeat it.

Gen-X, Millennials, Gen- Z, iGen and Centennials missed the time when we were taught the history of our country and the world. Indeed, today’s Radical Party would prefer even less knowledge to be taught, realizing a less-educated population of lemmings could more easily be swayed. After all, 45 did it.

Many politicians represent a wealthier group of silver-spooners who learned their limited knowledge of our Constitution through private and religious schooling. Now they propose banning and burning books and dictating classroom curriculum.

Rads would just as soon cut Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, letting "elders" slip into irrelevance.

Abolish abortion, contraception, reduce/eliminate child care and cut education funding, endanger health/environment.

The private words of the Founding Fathers showed they believed the document they wrote creating democracy was a living entity, growing, generation to generation, not shrinking the rights of every human being who isn’t a well-to-do white male - girls, women, Blacks, Hispanics/ Latino(a)s, Asians, challenged, poor or uneducated.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

