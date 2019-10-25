How times have changed. When there was strong evidence that Richard Nixon knew about the Watergate break-in and was obstructing the investigation, the Senate's Republican leadership went to the White House and told him, 'resign or be impeached. He did the honorable thing and resigned.
Twenty-four Republican members of Congress broke a number of their Chamber's rules when they stormed a secure hearing room, with cell phones taking videos, in an attempt to prevent a lawful Congressional committee from hearing a witness testify 'behind closed doors' in the possible impeachment investigation of the POTUS in violation of their oath to defend the Constitution and their oath to honor the rules of their congressional office, all condoned and encouraged by the POTUS,
What happened to GOP integrity and country before party? The Republicans are no longer the Grand Old Party. They are now the Guard Our President gang.
Dave Glicksman
North side
