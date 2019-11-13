Re: 11/5 article titled - New Proposal seeks to expand immigration workforce in Az. Finally congress has proposed a bi-partisan bill to address one part of the illegal immigration problem. This bill changes the H2-A Visa program by adding a five-year renewable Visa and some new year-round Visas, and more seasonal Visas. This bill will help crop farmers meet their annual need for seasonal and dairy farmers need for year-round labor. In addition, immigrant laborers with clean criminal records will have access to the Green Card process for themselves and their families. This bill has the support of more than 200 trade and labor groups and is a great first step towards solving a multilayered illegal immigration problem. Hopefully it gets moved along without too much pork attached to it.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.