Letter: New interference?

Only few days ago, the sitting president was set to lose the November general election in a landslide, trailing in national polls by ten points and positioned to yield to Biden about 350 electoral college votes. America seemed ready to face up to its troubled racial history, and virtually every demographic, specifically the suburban one, was abandoning Trump in droves.
Most Americans were seeing through Trump’s media manipulation and his puffed-up persona. His campaign was flailing. He needed a war to save his candidacy.
Now, conveniently, the BLM movement and other protest groups seem to have been infiltrated by rock-throwers, looters and arsonists. Out have come the vigilante groups, toting their firearms and claiming to be law-enforcing militia. Voila—civil war! It makes one wonder if Trump’s wealthy Russian allies have found a new way to manipulate the outcome of our democratic elections. Sure looks like it.
Jim Christ
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
