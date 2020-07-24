Letter: New Job

Owing to recent cutbacks in my hours of employment, I have taken to heart Ivanka Trump’s recent advice to “Find Something New” and am going to expand my horizons and apply for the job of senior advisor to the president.
My qualifications include the following: no experience in foreign diplomacy, especially with Mexico, China, or the entire Middle East; no experience in reforming care for veterans; no experience in solving the opioid epidemic; no experience in reforming the criminal justice system; no experience in managing supply chains of personal protective equipment; and no experience in running America like a failing real estate business.
Where do I submit my résumé?
Barbara Liguori
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
