Letter: New Job
View Comments

Letter: New Job

Owing to recent cutbacks in my hours of employment, I have taken to heart Ivanka Trump’s recent advice to “Find Something New” and am going to expand my horizons and apply for the job of senior advisor to the president.

My qualifications include the following: no experience in foreign diplomacy, especially with Mexico, China, or the entire Middle East; no experience in reforming care for veterans; no experience in solving the opioid epidemic; no experience in reforming the criminal justice system; no experience in managing supply chains of personal protective equipment; and no experience in running America like a failing real estate business.

Where do I submit my résumé?

Barbara Liguori

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News