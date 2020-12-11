 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New Low
View Comments

Letter: New Low

I have been described by one of the west sides brainiacs as part of a tribe with poor upbringing who lack conscience, compassion and intelligence. I am a drunk, loathing, McCarthyistic fascist. I would follow Jim Jones because I am blind to the truth and primitive.

I have sunk to new lows since 2016 when I was just deplorable.

Dick White

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News