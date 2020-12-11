Letter: New Low

I have been described by one of the west sides brainiacs as part of a tribe with poor upbringing who lack conscience, compassion and intelligence. I am a drunk, loathing, McCarthyistic fascist. I would follow Jim Jones because I am blind to the truth and primitive.
I have sunk to new lows since 2016 when I was just deplorable.
Dick White
Southeast side
