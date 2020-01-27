Letter: New Medicare Cuts Threaten Physical Therapy
As a physical therapist, I know how important physical therapy is to helping members of our community address injury, reduce chronic pain, and prevent falls. Despite the incredible value of PT, a newly planned Medicare cut to physical therapy payment will reduce our ability to meet the needs of vulnerable seniors in our community and across the United States.

As we continue to confront national health challenges, like the opioid crisis and the epidemic of elderly falls, patient access to physical therapy services must be prioritized. I hope Congress and the Administration will work with therapy stakeholders to stop these deep cuts before they go into effect in 2021.

Teri Flanagan

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

