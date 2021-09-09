 Skip to main content
Letter: New middle ground
Letter: New middle ground

Americans rejoice. Texas Republicans have done it with their new world, let’s-meet-in-the-middle approach to governance. With the newly-armed abortion vigilantes roaming Texas streets and patrolling the borders, they’ve finally melded the radical left with the radical right.

Defund the Police meets no government oversight. No more need for properly trained and vetted professionals to enforce the lawful will of the people. No more misspending tax dollars on bad-acting peace officers.

It’s now up to the heavily armed guy around the corner, who will seek the easy money found by turning in our women folk. Yeppers. Boy howdy, buckaroos.

I can’t wait for the next part, where sperm donors who don’t financially support unwelcome motherhood from six weeks on will be publicly castrated in the town square. Maybe the Supreme Court won’t block that one, either.

Bruce Kaplan

Northwest side

