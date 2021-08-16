 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New motto
View Comments

Letter: New motto

  • Comments

First Donald Trump pardoned a bunch of his convicted cronies. Then some Republican legislatures passed laws saying it was OK to drive into protesters, Now the Republican governor of Missouri has pardoned people for waving guns at protesters. Many years ago, Barry Goldwater famously said “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And … moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!” In light of what is now going on in the party I would like to suggest a new motto for Republicans: “Corruption by us isn’t really a crime, and crime by us isn’t really a problem.

Gordon Douglas

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News