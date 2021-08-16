Letter: New motto

First Donald Trump pardoned a bunch of his convicted cronies. Then some Republican legislatures passed laws saying it was OK to drive into protesters, Now the Republican governor of Missouri has pardoned people for waving guns at protesters. Many years ago, Barry Goldwater famously said “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And … moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!” In light of what is now going on in the party I would like to suggest a new motto for Republicans: “Corruption by us isn’t really a crime, and crime by us isn’t really a problem.
Gordon Douglas
Bisbee
