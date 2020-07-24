Letter: New name for the Washington Redskins

A suggestion for the new name for the Washington DC football team would be "Diogenes the Cynic." As you know, Diogenes lived in a barrel and went around ancient Greece carrying a lantern searching for an honest man. What better place for a modern Diogenes that in Washington, DC. Washington Diogenes Football Team has a certain ring to it.
Daniel Williams
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
