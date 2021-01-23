Letter: New President's First Actions Do Not Seek Unity

President Biden appropriately called for unity in his inaugural address. However, his actions on his first day as president demonstrate the opposite: halting the Keystone Pipeline project (on which Obama’s state department 5 times said would have no material impact on greenhouse gases) and killing “10,000 American union construction jobs” according to the Wall Street Journal. His immigration proposals amount to open borders and his proposed bill apparently fails to deal with the extreme abuse of our asylum system. He is re-joining WHO without demanding structural changes. It's leader, Tedros Ghebreyesus, delayed critical actions to fight the virus to appease China. Likewise he has weakened our hand vis a vis China by agreeing to rejoin the Paris climate accord without demanding changes to China’s obligations which currently amount to hall passes. Sadly, President Biden's first actions show he is as much a partisan as Trump, but on the far left. So much for unity.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
