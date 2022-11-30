 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New Problems

America is still split 50/50 on every topic. We have problems. We have always had problems. Inflationary economies come and go. Racism still exists, but it has improved since 1865. Immigration policy needs to be attended to pronto. The climate is in danger, but we have new ideas that will change the situation for the better. The bottom line is that we always have problems. Success is determined by how you solve problems not whether problems exist. Trump is back to "save" America. He espouses to save America from devastating problems. When I was a teenager, I went to my father to complain about the tragedies in my life.(teenagers always have tragedy in their lives) My father put down his book and said,"If life is good you get new problems". Let's keep addressing the problems we face by working TOGETHER! Trump is not a new problem. Let's move onward and upward.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

