 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New Supreme Court Judge
View Comments

Letter: New Supreme Court Judge

Could someone please help me figure this out!

As an American Indian I sometimes have a problem understanding the U.S. democratic/political system. Every time I hear Republicans talk about replacing Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg they keep saying they want a “strict constitutionalist.” If the Republicans want a strict constitutionalist judge, then shouldn’t they adhere strictly to the original intent of the Constitution? Doesn’t It say a 2/3 vote is needed to confirm a new judge? Wanting a strict constitutionalist judge, but not wanting to go strictly by the original Constitutional requirement and intent is --- well isn’t there a word for that, and I think it starts with a ‘H.’ Can someone help me figure out what that word is. But mostly, help me understand how to confirm a new Supreme Court Judge who is a ‘strict constitutionalist,’ but not wanting to go strictly by what the Constitutional originally requires?

Jose Rivera

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News