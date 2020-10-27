Letter: New Supreme Court Judge

Could someone please help me figure this out!
As an American Indian I sometimes have a problem understanding the U.S. democratic/political system. Every time I hear Republicans talk about replacing Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg they keep saying they want a “strict constitutionalist.” If the Republicans want a strict constitutionalist judge, then shouldn’t they adhere strictly to the original intent of the Constitution? Doesn’t It say a 2/3 vote is needed to confirm a new judge? Wanting a strict constitutionalist judge, but not wanting to go strictly by the original Constitutional requirement and intent is --- well isn’t there a word for that, and I think it starts with a ‘H.’ Can someone help me figure out what that word is. But mostly, help me understand how to confirm a new Supreme Court Judge who is a ‘strict constitutionalist,’ but not wanting to go strictly by what the Constitutional originally requires?
Jose Rivera
Southwest side
